DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Untitled Audrey Hepburn biopic (D: Guadagnino) S: Rooney Mara

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Untitled Audrey Hepburn biopic (D: Guadagnino) S: Rooney Mara

   
Old 01-06-22, 11:17 PM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 36,851
Likes: 0
Received 1,931 Likes on 1,335 Posts
Untitled Audrey Hepburn biopic (D: Guadagnino) S: Rooney Mara
Apple has landed another big feature project, that being an Audrey Hepburn biopic which Oscar-nominated filmmaker Luca Guadagnino will helm, with 2x Oscar nominee Rooney Mara set to play The Breakfast at Tiffanys legendary actress.

Deadline has learned separately that Mara is also producing the feature project, which Michael Mitnick, the EP of HBO series Vinyl is writing.

The movie reps Maras third producing credit after the documentary The End of Medicine and The Truth About Emmanuel.

Apple Studios is producing. Apples heads of worldwide video Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht and head of features Matt Dentler continue their momentum in building big screen fare for the streamer.
https://deadline.com/2022/01/rooney-...234905916/amp/
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-06-22, 11:58 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
GoldenJCJ's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 19,304
Received 1,061 Likes on 725 Posts
Re: Untitled Audrey Hepburn biopic (D: Guadagnino) S: Rooney Mara
Nice casting! I could totally see Mara playing Audrey Hepburn.
GoldenJCJ is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Peter Bogdanovich dead at 82.

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.