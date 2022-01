Untitled Audrey Hepburn biopic (D: Guadagnino) S: Rooney Mara

Quote:

Apple has landed another big feature project, that being an Audrey Hepburn biopic which Oscar-nominated filmmaker Luca Guadagnino will helm, with 2x Oscar nominee Rooney Mara set to play The Breakfast at Tiffany‘s legendary actress.



Deadline has learned separately that Mara is also producing the feature project, which Michael Mitnick, the EP of HBO series Vinyl is writing.



The movie reps Mara’s third producing credit after the documentary The End of Medicine and The Truth About Emmanuel.



Apple Studios is producing. Apple’s heads of worldwide video Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht and head of features Matt Dentler continue their momentum in building big screen fare for the streamer.