Untitled Audrey Hepburn biopic (D: Guadagnino) S: Rooney Mara
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 36,851
Likes: 0
Received 1,931 Likes on 1,335 Posts
Untitled Audrey Hepburn biopic (D: Guadagnino) S: Rooney Mara
Apple has landed another big feature project, that being an Audrey Hepburn biopic which Oscar-nominated filmmaker Luca Guadagnino will helm, with 2x Oscar nominee Rooney Mara set to play The Breakfast at Tiffanys legendary actress.
Deadline has learned separately that Mara is also producing the feature project, which Michael Mitnick, the EP of HBO series Vinyl is writing.
The movie reps Maras third producing credit after the documentary The End of Medicine and The Truth About Emmanuel.
Apple Studios is producing. Apples heads of worldwide video Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht and head of features Matt Dentler continue their momentum in building big screen fare for the streamer.
Deadline has learned separately that Mara is also producing the feature project, which Michael Mitnick, the EP of HBO series Vinyl is writing.
The movie reps Maras third producing credit after the documentary The End of Medicine and The Truth About Emmanuel.
Apple Studios is producing. Apples heads of worldwide video Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht and head of features Matt Dentler continue their momentum in building big screen fare for the streamer.
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 19,304
Received 1,061 Likes on 725 Posts
Re: Untitled Audrey Hepburn biopic (D: Guadagnino) S: Rooney Mara
Nice casting! I could totally see Mara playing Audrey Hepburn.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off