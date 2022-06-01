Untitled Audrey Hepburn biopic (D: Guadagnino) S: Rooney Mara

Quote:

Apple has landed another big feature project, that being an Audrey Hepburn biopic which Oscar-nominated filmmaker Luca Guadagnino will helm, with 2x Oscar nominee Rooney Mara set to play The Breakfast at Tiffanys legendary actress.



Deadline has learned separately that Mara is also producing the feature project, which Michael Mitnick, the EP of HBO series Vinyl is writing.



The movie reps Maras third producing credit after the documentary The End of Medicine and The Truth About Emmanuel.



Apple Studios is producing. Apples heads of worldwide video Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht and head of features Matt Dentler continue their momentum in building big screen fare for the streamer.