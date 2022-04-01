Sundown (2022) S: Tim Roth, Charlotte Gainsbourg

Quote:

In Select Theaters January 28th.



Neil and Alice Bennett (Tim Roth, Charlotte Gainsbourg) are the core of a wealthy family on vacation in Mexico with younger members Colin and Alexa (Samuel Bottomley, Albertine Kotting McMillan) until a distant emergency cuts their trip short. When one relative disrupts the familys tight-knit order, simmering tensions rise to the fore in this suspenseful jolt from writer/director Michel Franco.