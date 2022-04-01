DVD Talk Forum

Sundown (2022) S: Tim Roth, Charlotte Gainsbourg

Old 01-04-22, 05:14 PM
Moderator
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 36,810
Likes: 0
Received 1,912 Likes on 1,322 Posts
Sundown (2022) S: Tim Roth, Charlotte Gainsbourg
In Select Theaters January 28th.

Neil and Alice Bennett (Tim Roth, Charlotte Gainsbourg) are the core of a wealthy family on vacation in Mexico with younger members Colin and Alexa (Samuel Bottomley, Albertine Kotting McMillan) until a distant emergency cuts their trip short. When one relative disrupts the familys tight-knit order, simmering tensions rise to the fore in this suspenseful jolt from writer/director Michel Franco.
Reviews from Venice last year were pretty good: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/sundown_2021
