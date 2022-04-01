DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Blacklight (2022, D: Williams) S: Neeson

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Blacklight (2022, D: Williams) S: Neeson

   
Old 01-04-22, 03:33 PM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 36,806
Likes: 0
Received 1,912 Likes on 1,322 Posts
Blacklight (2022, D: Williams) S: Neeson


Only In Theatres February 11

In the tense action thriller BLACKLIGHT, LIAM NEESON stars as Travis Block, a freelance government operative living on the fringes and coming to terms with his shadowy past. When he discovers an undercover team thats targeting U.S. citizens, Block finds himself in the crosshairs of the FBI director (AIDAN QUINN) he once helped protect. But as Block attempts redemption by enlisting a journalist (EMMY RAVER-LAMPMAN) to get the truth out, his daughter and granddaughter are threatened  and a danger that has existed on the margins.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-04-22, 03:40 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk God
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 67,481
Received 1,347 Likes on 987 Posts
Re: Blacklight (2022, D: Williams) S: Neeson
The poster looks like it could be a Taken 4 poster.

I know Neeson is probably on the tail end of his career doing these mid budget action movies, but I wonder why he was never offered a script to do a gritty R rated one. Instead we have these mostly forgettable straight to video quality PG-13 movies.

DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.