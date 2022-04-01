Blacklight (2022, D: Williams) S: Neeson
Blacklight (2022, D: Williams) S: Neeson
Only In Theatres February 11
In the tense action thriller BLACKLIGHT, LIAM NEESON stars as Travis Block, a freelance government operative living on the fringes and coming to terms with his shadowy past. When he discovers an undercover team thats targeting U.S. citizens, Block finds himself in the crosshairs of the FBI director (AIDAN QUINN) he once helped protect. But as Block attempts redemption by enlisting a journalist (EMMY RAVER-LAMPMAN) to get the truth out, his daughter and granddaughter are threatened and a danger that has existed on the margins.
The poster looks like it could be a Taken 4 poster.
I know Neeson is probably on the tail end of his career doing these mid budget action movies, but I wonder why he was never offered a script to do a gritty R rated one. Instead we have these mostly forgettable straight to video quality PG-13 movies.
I know Neeson is probably on the tail end of his career doing these mid budget action movies, but I wonder why he was never offered a script to do a gritty R rated one. Instead we have these mostly forgettable straight to video quality PG-13 movies.
