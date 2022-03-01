See For Me (2022, D: Okita) S: Davenport, Kennedy, Coates
See For Me (2022, D: Okita) S: Davenport, Kennedy, Coates
Opening in theaters and VOD January 7
Director: Randall Okita
Starring: Skyler Davenport, Kim Coates, and Jessica Parker Kennedy
A group of thieves break into the luxurious, secluded mansion Sophie is house-sitting. Sophie, a visually impaired former skier, needs to rely on Kelly, an army veteran living across the country, to help her fight back.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt11209212
I saw this during Tribeca last year and I thought it was slightly above average for this type of movie. Pretty entertaining.
