DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

See For Me (2022, D: Okita) S: Davenport, Kennedy, Coates

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

See For Me (2022, D: Okita) S: Davenport, Kennedy, Coates

   
Old 01-03-22, 03:39 PM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 36,792
Likes: 0
Received 1,909 Likes on 1,320 Posts
See For Me (2022, D: Okita) S: Davenport, Kennedy, Coates


Opening in theaters and VOD January 7

Director: Randall Okita
Starring: Skyler Davenport, Kim Coates, and Jessica Parker Kennedy

A group of thieves break into the luxurious, secluded mansion Sophie is house-sitting. Sophie, a visually impaired former skier, needs to rely on Kelly, an army veteran living across the country, to help her fight back.
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/see_for_me
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt11209212

I saw this during Tribeca last year and I thought it was slightly above average for this type of movie. Pretty entertaining.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
A Hero (2022, D: Farhadi)

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.