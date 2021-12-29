DVD Talk Forum

Favorite First-Time Watches in 2021?

Movie Talk

12-29-21
Favorite First-Time Watches in 2021?
Posted mine in the 2021 Top 10 thread, but wanted to make a new thread for it. What were your favorite films you saw for the first time this year? However many you want to list. Mine in no particular order:
  • They Live
  • Return of the Living Dead Part II
  • Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)
  • Police Story
  • Assault on Precinct 13 (1976)
  • The Seventh Seal
  • Parasite
  • For All Mankind (1989)
  • Samsara
  • Modern Times
  • Tokyo Story
