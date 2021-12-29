Favorite First-Time Watches in 2021?

They Live

Return of the Living Dead Part II

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)

Police Story

Assault on Precinct 13 (1976)

The Seventh Seal

Parasite

For All Mankind (1989)

Samsara

Modern Times

Tokyo Story

Posted mine in the 2021 Top 10 thread, but wanted to make a new thread for it. What were your favorite films you saw for the first time this year? However many you want to list. Mine in no particular order: