Favorite First-Time Watches in 2021?
Posted mine in the 2021 Top 10 thread, but wanted to make a new thread for it. What were your favorite films you saw for the first time this year? However many you want to list. Mine in no particular order:
- They Live
- Return of the Living Dead Part II
- Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)
- Police Story
- Assault on Precinct 13 (1976)
- The Seventh Seal
- Parasite
- For All Mankind (1989)
- Samsara
- Modern Times
- Tokyo Story
