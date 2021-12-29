Jockey (2021, D: Bentley) S: Clifton Collins Jr., Molly Parker, Moises Arias
Jockey (2021, D: Bentley) S: Clifton Collins Jr., Molly Parker, Moises Arias
Opens NY & LA December 29
An aging jockey (Clifton Collins Jr.), hopes to win one last title for his longtime trainer (Molly Parker), who has acquired what appears to be a championship horse. But the years and injuries have taken a toll on his body, throwing into question his ability to continue his lifelong passion. And the arrival of a young rookie rider (Moises Arias), who claims to be his son, and whom he takes under his wing, further complicates the path to fulfilling his dream.
