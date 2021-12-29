Your worst/most disappointing movies of 2021

We have a best list, so might as well go for a worst list.



This can be theatrical or movies from Netflix, Prime Video and straight to video. But they have to be 2021 releases, not movies you saw for the first time in 2021



In no particular order:



The Little Things - For all the star power this had, it was a huge disappointment.



Tom and Jerry



Boogie - Terrible acting. Unlikable characters. Crap directorial debut by Eddie Huang.



Chaos Walking



Voyagers



Those who wish me dead



The Misfits



F9 - Not the worst of the series. That still goes to part 2. But, this one was so freaking absurd with a dumb plot.



The Ice Road - A really boring Neeson action flick



Space Jam: A New Legacy



The Green Knight - Yes, I'm in the minority. I hated this movie so much



Don't Breathe 2



Venom: Let there be Carnage - There were things I liked, but I thought Woody Harrelson was so hammy playing Carnage. After a long time since I saw it, I don't think this is very rewatchable.



Halloween Kills - Not the worst Halloween movie ever, but a disappointment. I cringe at "Evil dies tonight"



Stowaway



The Card Counter - Didn't work for me. Saw it in the theater and thought a lot of it was boring.



Copshop - I know some people like this and that's fine. I thought this tried too hard to be clever and be like a Tarantino movie. Not one likable character.