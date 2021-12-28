Bigbug (2022, D: Jean-Pierre Jeunet)
Bigbug (2022, D: Jean-Pierre Jeunet)
Things are not what they seem
BIGBUG the 8th film from visionary director Jean-Pierre Jeunet (AMÉLIE, DELICATESSEN, THE CITY OF LOST CHILDREN) is coming to Netflix February 11.
In 2050, artificial intelligence is everywhere. So much so that humanity relies on it to satisfy its every need and every desire even the most secret and wicked
In a quiet residential area, four domestic robots suddenly decide to take their masters hostage in their own home. Locked together, a not-quite-so-blended family, an intrusive neighbour and her enterprising sex-robot are now forced to put up with each other in an increasingly hysterical atmosphere! While, outside, the Yonyx, the latest generation of androids, are trying to take over. As the threat draws closer, the humans look elsewhere, get jealous, and rip into each other under the bewildered eyes of their indoor robots. Maybe its the robots whove got a soul or not!
DVD Talk Special Edition
Even lesser Jeunet is usually interesting, so happy to give this one a go. Loved his last film (The Young and Prodigious T.S. Spivet) and that was 8 years ago.
