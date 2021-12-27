Marry Me (2022, D: Coiro) -- S: Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson
Marry Me (2022, D: Coiro) -- S: Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson
Kat Valdez (Lopez) is half of the sexiest celebrity power couple on Earth with hot new music supernova Bastian (Maluma, making his feature-film debut). As Kat and Bastians inescapable hit single, Marry Me, climbs the charts, they are about to be wed before an audience of their fans in a ceremony that will be streamed across multiple platforms.
Divorced high-school math teacher Charlie Gilbert (Owen Wilson) has been dragged to the concert by his daughter Lou (Chloe Coleman, Big Little Lies) and his best friend (Sarah Silverman). When Kat learns, seconds before the ceremony, that Bastian has cheated on her with her assistant, her life turns left as she has a meltdown on stage, questioning love, truth and loyalty. As her gossamer world falls away, she locks eyes with a strangera face in the crowd.
If what you know lets you down, then perhaps what you dont know is the answer, and so, in a moment of inspired insanity, Kat chooses to marry Charlie. What begins as an impulsive reaction evolves into an unexpected romance. But as forces conspire to separate them, the universal question arises: Can two people from such different worlds bridge the gulf between them and build a place where they both belong?
The film also stars John Bradley (Game of Thrones), Michelle Buteau (Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia) and Utkarsh Ambudkar (Mulan).
Marry Me is directed by Kat Coiro (Dead to Me, Its Always Sunny in Philadelphia, upcoming She-Hulk) from a screenplay by John Rogers (The Librarians) and Tami Sagher (NBCs 30 Rock) and Harper Dill (The Mick) based on the graphic novel by Bobby Crosby. The film is produced by Jennifer Lopez p.g.a. and Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas p.g.a. (Hustlers, Maid in Manhattan) for Lopezs Nuyorican Productions, by John Rogers for Kung Fu Monkey Productions and by Benny Medina (Hustlers, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air). The films executive producers are Alex Brown, Willie Mercer, Pamela Thur and J.B. Roberts.
This trailer actually came out 4 weeks ago. Comes out February 11, 2022
It will be a day and date release on Peacock
https://variety.com/2021/film/news/j...se-1235132260/
I admit J-Lo movies are a guilty pleasure. I saw her last couple Hustlers and Second Act and liked both of them.
Re: Marry Me (2022, D: Coiro) -- S: Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson
She was great in Hustlers. This is not that.
Re: Marry Me (2022, D: Coiro) -- S: Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson
Just reading that plot synopsis in the OP had me rolling my eyes.
