DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Director Jean-Marc Vallée (Wild, Dallas Buyers Club) Dead at 58

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Director Jean-Marc Vallée (Wild, Dallas Buyers Club) Dead at 58

   
Old 12-26-21, 11:40 PM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 36,733
Likes: 0
Received 1,881 Likes on 1,300 Posts
Director Jean-Marc Vallée (Wild, Dallas Buyers Club) Dead at 58
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-26-21, 11:41 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 42,312
Received 454 Likes on 363 Posts
Re: Director Jean-Marc Vallée (Wild, Dallas Buyers Club) Dead at 58
wow that sucks
RichC2 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-26-21, 11:43 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk God
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 67,369
Received 1,319 Likes on 968 Posts
Re: Director Jean-Marc Vallée (Wild, Dallas Buyers Club) Dead at 58
Wow that's shocking. I am familiar with his work and I know he was an EP and director on Big Little Lies. Must have been sudden.
DJariya is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Death on the Nile (2022, D: Branagh) -- news, rumors, etc.

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.