View Poll Results: Who is your favorite Spider-Man?
Tobey Maguire
2
33.33%
Andrew Garfield
1
16.67%
Tom Holland
2
33.33%
Other
1
16.67%
I don't have a favorite Spider-Man.
0
0%
Who is your favorite Spider-Man?

   
12-18-21, 11:30 AM
Who is your favorite Spider-Man?
Who is your favorite Spider-Man?
12-18-21, 11:37 AM
Re: Who is your favorite Spider-Man?
Maguire is the closest to my Spider-Man and feels the most comics accurate. Garfields movies were pretty awful writing and plots but he isnt bad, just a bit different, and really redeems himself in NWH. I like Holland but to me hes always been kind of an Ultimate Spider-Man character and very different than how I picture PP.
12-18-21, 11:56 AM
Re: Who is your favorite Spider-Man?
So I guess I should stay out of any thread that even mentions Spider-Man to avoid spoilers for No Way Home.
12-18-21, 12:05 PM
Re: Who is your favorite Spider-Man?
Tom Holland
