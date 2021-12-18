View Poll Results: Who is your favorite Spider-Man?
Tobey Maguire
2
33.33%
Andrew Garfield
1
16.67%
Tom Holland
2
33.33%
Other
1
16.67%
I don't have a favorite Spider-Man.
0
0%
Voters: 6. You may not vote on this poll
Who is your favorite Spider-Man?
#2
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Re: Who is your favorite Spider-Man?
Maguire is the closest to my Spider-Man and feels the most comics accurate. Garfields movies were pretty awful writing and plots but he isnt bad, just a bit different, and really redeems himself in NWH. I like Holland but to me hes always been kind of an Ultimate Spider-Man character and very different than how I picture PP.
#3
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 19,142
Received 1,000 Likes on 692 Posts
Re: Who is your favorite Spider-Man?
So I guess I should stay out of any thread that even mentions Spider-Man to avoid spoilers for No Way Home.
#4
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Port Charles, NY.
Posts: 6,871
Received 122 Likes on 93 Posts
Re: Who is your favorite Spider-Man?
Tom Holland
