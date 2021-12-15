View Poll Results: What did you think of Spider-Man: No Way Home?
Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021, D: Watts) - S: Tom Holland - The Spoiler Reviews Thread
Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021, D: Watts) - S: Tom Holland - The Spoiler Reviews Thread
With Spider-Man's identity now revealed, Peter asks Doctor Strange for help. When a spell goes wrong, dangerous foes from other worlds start to appear, forcing Peter to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.
Rotten Tomatoes Score (as of 12/15/2021): 94%
Spider-Man: No Way Home - Rotten Tomatoes
* * *
Spoilers are already all over the net for this flick so, in hopes to keep them out of the main thread, discuss and spoil away here.
Re: Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021, D: Watts) - S: Tom Holland - The Spoiler Reviews Thread
Do not post spoilers here until 3pm Eastern on Thursday.
Re: Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021, D: Watts) - S: Tom Holland - The Spoiler Reviews Thread
To those that haven’t seen spoilers or leaks, is there anything you really want to see out of this?
At the end I just hope :
Spoiler:
Peter goes back to being anonymous.
Re: Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021, D: Watts) - S: Tom Holland - The Spoiler Reviews Thread
We saw this tonight. I thought it was pretty good. Shed a few tears as well.
Re: Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021, D: Watts) - S: Tom Holland - The Spoiler Reviews Thread
I want Dom Toretto and Mephisto to make an apperance.
Re: Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021, D: Watts) - S: Tom Holland - The Spoiler Reviews Thread
Im seeing it at 3pm tomorrow. But I heard the leaks are pretty bad and all over YouTube. Luckily I havent seen any yet. When early critics reaction came out a couple of nights ago, I came across a post in Portuguese on Twitter, but quickly saw it was spoilers and exited out.
For those of you who still arent going to theaters, good luck staying spoiler free until 2022
Re: Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021, D: Watts) - S: Tom Holland - The Spoiler Reviews Thread
Re: Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021, D: Watts) - S: Tom Holland - The Spoiler Reviews Thread
And… here… we… go…
Re: Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021, D: Watts) - S: Tom Holland - The Spoiler Reviews Thread
Oh well, as bad as I want to see it COVID is above the state average in my area so I'm going to wait to see this one at home.
Re: Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021, D: Watts) - S: Tom Holland - The Spoiler Reviews Thread
Well... that should make some people happy. After all the hype, it should live up to people's expectations.
I wish stuff hadn't leaked... like the Charlie Cox cameo... because it is so small.
Seeing all three Spideys on-screen is glorious. People started screaming. I feel happy for Andrew finally getting some closure on the role.
I liked the ending and what could come of it... but it was sad and slightly unfulfilling.
The Doctor Strange trailer after the credits was cool.
I wish stuff hadn't leaked... like the Charlie Cox cameo... because it is so small.
Seeing all three Spideys on-screen is glorious. People started screaming. I feel happy for Andrew finally getting some closure on the role.
I liked the ending and what could come of it... but it was sad and slightly unfulfilling.
The Doctor Strange trailer after the credits was cool.
Re: Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021, D: Watts) - S: Tom Holland - The Spoiler Reviews Thread
I loved it.
Top 5 MCU film for me.
Incredible that they pulled this off as well as they did.
In the Parker house when that cane clicked open and tapped on the floor the full imax crowd practically roared.
How did you do that?
Im a really good lawyer.
Re: Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021, D: Watts) - S: Tom Holland - The Spoiler Reviews Thread
Amazing and an emotional rollercoaster. I know I am highly invested in the spiderverse, but this is an event, not just a movie. Highly recommended!
Re: Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021, D: Watts) - S: Tom Holland - The Spoiler Reviews Thread
Man that was great. I missed a few lines from people losing their shit at three key scenes, but I know I’ll go see this again.
Re: Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021, D: Watts) - S: Tom Holland - The Spoiler Reviews Thread
Some guy was just yelling like an asshole. When he saved MJ he was screaming REDEMPTION ARC!! REDEMPTION ARC!!!
Re: Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021, D: Watts) - S: Tom Holland - The Spoiler Reviews Thread
Loved it, and I'm not the biggest Holland/Spidey fan. They pulled this off so well and IMO, Garfield stole the show. Will be interesting to see where this all goes.
Re: Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021, D: Watts) - S: Tom Holland - The Spoiler Reviews Thread
My showing got the same amount of applause when Tobey & Garf showed up, BUT the one that broke the sound barrier was Norman's (In)famous line.
Soooooo...Did that mid-credits sequence mean that we're getting a NEW Venom?
Soooooo...Did that mid-credits sequence mean that we're getting a NEW Venom?
Re: Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021, D: Watts) - S: Tom Holland - The Spoiler Reviews Thread
Re: Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021, D: Watts) - S: Tom Holland - The Spoiler Reviews Thread
So this becomes a soft reboot of sorts... people know of Spider-man, but not of Peter Parker. I like the OG costume. I couldn't make out all the figures coming thru the dimensional rip.. Scorpion, Rhino...
Still not sure what's going on with Venom phase shifting thru the multiverse, but it explains how a symbiote arrives in this universe. Nice to see life after football is being a bartender in Mexico for Dani Rojas. Makes me wonder if the the COVID shutdown gave them all the time needed to film the Carnage and No Way Home post credits to allow them to tie everything together?
Re: Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021, D: Watts) - S: Tom Holland - The Spoiler Reviews Thread
Re: Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021, D: Watts) - S: Tom Holland - The Spoiler Reviews Thread
I can't even begin to comment on this movie.... I need to see it again ASAP!
PS. I LOVED IT! lol
Re: Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021, D: Watts) - S: Tom Holland - The Spoiler Reviews Thread
So this becomes a soft reboot of sorts... people know of Spider-man, but not of Peter Parker. I like the OG costume. I couldn't make out all the figures coming thru the dimensional rip.. Scorpion, Rhino...
Re: Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021, D: Watts) - S: Tom Holland - The Spoiler Reviews Thread
I loved it. Easily the best of the Holland trilogy. Where Spider-Man 3 and Amazing Spider-Man 2 failed with so many characters/villains, this one handled it so well.
It was exciting, funny, emotional and made me want more. I could have sat in there another hour. The entrance of Garfield drew a huge round of applause from my audience and then everyone went nuts when Tobey came into the picture.
I loved the Charlie Cox appearance, which was basically a cameo, but I wish it wasn't spoiled by the fucking photo leak. But still it drew a nice roar from everyone.
And that sucked they killed off hot Aunt May, but it ended up being the emotional driving force for Peter.
Everyone was going nuts when the 3 Spideys were swinging together at the same time. That was pretty sweet.
I felt bad for Peter at the end, but it is sort of a soft reset and brings in some new possibilities.
The 1st post credit scene with Eddie and Venom was weird. Not sure where they are going with that, but I am curious. The 2nd one being a teaser for Doctor Strange 2 was cool. But that's still months away. I do wonder if Holland will be in it.
Re: Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021, D: Watts) - S: Tom Holland - The Spoiler Reviews Thread
My take on the Venom thing is that the credits bit in his movie happened when this movie did the magic spell that brought the others into the MCU.
Then he went back when Strange fixed the spell and all of them went back.
We just didn’t see the Venom parts during this movie.
So that’s why he appeared in the MCU and then went back to the SCU (Sony Cinematic Universe)
As for the piece that was left behind, as someone else mentioned that bit could likely find the MCU version of Brock and attach to him.
Re: Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021, D: Watts) - S: Tom Holland - The Spoiler Reviews Thread
Pretty interestiNg that he essentially becomes "Classic Spider-Man" at the end. Definitely interested where that goes. I also really enjoyed seeing this with an opening day crowd.
Re: Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021, D: Watts) - S: Tom Holland - The Spoiler Reviews Thread
Whew. So many thoughts.
What an event. Sold out showing, with all the showings tonight sold out.
The movie handled everything amazingly well
Redemption for Garfield. Further proves he was a great spidey stuck in terrible movies. In fact give me a Tobey, Garfield team-up movie, cause they were great together.
Speaking of, Garfield catching Michelle. Oooof that got me.
MCU Pete is now stripped of everything and I can't wait to see more. In a bright comic suit too.
