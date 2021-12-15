Re: Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021, D: Watts) - S: Tom Holland - The Spoiler Reviews Thread

My take on the Venom thing is that the credits bit in his movie happened when this movie did the magic spell that brought the others into the MCU.

Then he went back when Strange fixed the spell and all of them went back.



We just didn’t see the Venom parts during this movie.



So that’s why he appeared in the MCU and then went back to the SCU (Sony Cinematic Universe)

As for the piece that was left behind, as someone else mentioned that bit could likely find the MCU version of Brock and attach to him.