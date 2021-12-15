View Poll Results: What did you think of Spider-Man: No Way Home?
5 stars
0
0%
4 3/4 stars
0
0%
4 1/2 stars
0
0%
4 stars
0
0%
3 3/4 stars
0
0%
3 1/2 stars
0
0%
3 stars
0
0%
2 3/4 stars
0
0%
2 1/2 stars
0
0%
2 stars
0
0%
1 3/4 stars
0
0%
1 1/2 stars
0
0%
1 star
0
0%
0 stars
0
0%
Don't care. No interest
0
0%
Voters: 0. You may not vote on this poll
Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021, D: Watts) - S: Tom Holland - The Spoiler Reviews Thread
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2001
Location: Just around the corner to the light of day.
Posts: 12,956
Likes: 0
Received 118 Likes on 72 Posts
Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021, D: Watts) - S: Tom Holland - The Spoiler Reviews Thread
With Spider-Man's identity now revealed, Peter asks Doctor Strange for help. When a spell goes wrong, dangerous foes from other worlds start to appear, forcing Peter to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.
Rotten Tomatoes Score (as of 12/15/2021): 94%
Spider-Man: No Way Home - Rotten Tomatoes
* * *
Spoilers are already all over the net for this flick so, in hopes to keep them out of the main thread, discuss and spoil away here.
Last edited by ViewAskewbian; 12-15-21 at 10:58 AM.
#2
Moderator
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 36,612
Likes: 0
Received 1,809 Likes on 1,254 Posts
Re: Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021, D: Watts) - S: Tom Holland - The Spoiler Reviews Thread
Do not post spoilers here until 3pm Eastern on Thursday.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off