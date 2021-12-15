DVD Talk Forum

Home Team (2022) -- S: Kevin James as Saints Head Coach Sean Payton -- Netflix comedy movie

Home Team (2022) -- S: Kevin James as Saints Head Coach Sean Payton -- Netflix comedy movie

   
Home Team (2022) -- S: Kevin James as Saints Head Coach Sean Payton -- Netflix comedy movie


Two years after a Super Bowl win when NFL head coach Sean Payton is suspended, he goes back to his hometown and finds himself reconnecting with his 12 year old son by coaching his Pop Warner football team.



https://saintswire.usatoday.com/list...-team-trailer/

Supposedly this movie is loosely based on Payton's year off from the NFL after suspension and coaching his Son's team.

This is also a Happy Madison production


I found that trailer pretty cringey.
