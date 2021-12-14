Home Alone star Devin Ratray (Buzz) accused of trying to strangle girlfriend
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2001
Location: Just around the corner to the light of day.
Posts: 12,945
Likes: 0
Home Alone star Devin Ratray (Buzz) accused of trying to strangle girlfriend
Just in time for the holiday season?
Devin Ratray accused of trying to strangle girlfriend
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2001
Location: Just around the corner to the light of day.
Posts: 12,945
Likes: 0
Re: Home Alone star Devin Ratray (Buzz) accused of trying to strangle girlfriend
Counting down the seconds until somebody makes the inevitable Home Alone quote.
#3
Moderator
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 36,600
Likes: 0
Received 1,805 Likes on 1,250 Posts
Re: Home Alone star Devin Ratray (Buzz) accused of trying to strangle girlfriend
Woof!
#4
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2001
Location: Just around the corner to the light of day.
Posts: 12,945
Likes: 0
#6
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Home Alone star Devin Ratray (Buzz) accused of trying to strangle girlfriend
I wonder if he was able to host the house's AirBNB visitor a couple days ago as promised
https://www.nbcnews.com/pop-culture/...month-rcna7280
https://www.nbcnews.com/pop-culture/...month-rcna7280
#7
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2001
Location: Just around the corner to the light of day.
Posts: 12,945
Likes: 0
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off