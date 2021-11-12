View Poll Results: How much do you think Spider-Man: No Way Home will make in it's finally tally?
$1 billion or more
0
0%
$900M to $1 billion
0
0%
$800M to $900M
100.00%
$700M to $800M
0
0%
$600M to $700M
0
0%
$500M to $600M
0
0%
$400M to $500M
0
0%
Below $400M
0
0%
Voters: 1. You may not vote on this poll
How much do you think Spider-Man:No Way Home will make Worldwide?
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 67,172
Received 1,280 Likes on 944 Posts
How much do you think Spider-Man:No Way Home will make Worldwide?
So how much do you all think this will make when all is said and done.
There has been some really early rough estimates that week 1 it could come between $190-250M, which would shatter the previous opening week record held by Venom for 2021.
However, this movie currently doesn't have a release date in China. If it doesn't get a China release in the foreseeable future, it might make it hard to cross $1 billion worldwide.
I'm thinking if it doesn't get a China release, It can probably make between $800-900M Just because this is so highly anticipated.
There has been some really early rough estimates that week 1 it could come between $190-250M, which would shatter the previous opening week record held by Venom for 2021.
However, this movie currently doesn't have a release date in China. If it doesn't get a China release in the foreseeable future, it might make it hard to cross $1 billion worldwide.
I'm thinking if it doesn't get a China release, It can probably make between $800-900M Just because this is so highly anticipated.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off