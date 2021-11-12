How much do you think Spider-Man:No Way Home will make Worldwide?

So how much do you all think this will make when all is said and done.



There has been some really early rough estimates that week 1 it could come between $190-250M, which would shatter the previous opening week record held by Venom for 2021.



However, this movie currently doesn't have a release date in China. If it doesn't get a China release in the foreseeable future, it might make it hard to cross $1 billion worldwide.



I'm thinking if it doesn't get a China release, It can probably make between $800-900M Just because this is so highly anticipated.

