Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022, D: Kwan & Scheinert) S: Michelle Yeoh

The 2022 SXSW Film Festival has announced that “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” the new film from Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, will open the 29th edition of the Austin, Texas, event on March 11. The festival is billing its opening night selection as “a hilarious and big-hearted sci-fi action adventure about an exhausted Chinese American woman who can’t seem to finish her taxes.” Michelle Yeoh stars in the lead role opposite an ensemble cast that includes Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, James Hong, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., and Jamie Lee Curtis.



“We are thrilled to premiere Daniels’ latest work, which is fantastically inventive, entertaining, emotionally grounded, and crammed with the exceptional creativity that makes their projects so satisfying,” said Janet Pierson, Director of SXSW Film, in a statement. “Audiences are going to have their minds blown by this extraordinary feat of filmmaking.”



Kwan and Scheinert, known collectively as Daniels, dominated buzz at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival with their feature directorial debut “Swiss Army Man.” The film, starring Daniel Radcliffe and Paul Dano, won the filmmaking duo the festival’s Directing Award and led many in the industry to wonder how the hell they would follow-up their bold and unconventional debut. That wait has lasted over five years now.



The duo went their separate ways in the years that followed, with Scheinert making Sundance comedy “The Death of Dick Long” and helming an episode of Showtime’s “On Becoming a God in Central Florida” and Kwan directing an episode of “Legion.” The only shared credit the two have since “Swiss Army Man” is an episode of Awkwafina’s comedy series “Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens.” All of that brings us to “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Daniels’ highly-anticipated second feature film. Plot specifics are remaining under wraps.



The Daniels first made a name for themselves as music video directors. Their viral music video for DJ Snake and Lil Jon’s single “Turn Down for What” has been viewed over one billion times on YouTube and won the SXSW 2015 Grand Jury Award for Music Videos. The duo previously won the SXSW Grand Jury Award for Music Videos in 2012 with their video for Battles’ “My Machines.”