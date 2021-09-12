Disney's Strange World (2022, D: Hall/Nguyen)

Quote:

Disney has announced its next animated feature will be titled Strange World. The original action-adventure is scheduled to debut around Thanksgiving 2022.



The studio on Thursday also shared concept art and plot details, but stopped short of revealing the films voice cast. Strange World centers on the legendary Clades, a family of explorers whose differences threatened to topple their latest and most crucial mission. On Instagram, Disney Animation teased that Strange World journeys deep into an uncharted and treacherous land where fantastical creatures await.



Don Hall, whose credits include Big Hero 6 and Raya and the Last Dragon is directing Strange World. He says the movie is a nod to pulp magazines, popular fiction from the first half of the 20th century that was printed on inexpensive wood pulp paper.



I loved reading the old issues of pulps growing up, he said. They were big adventures in which a group of explorers might discover a hidden world or ancient creatures. Theyve been a huge inspiration for Strange World.'



Qui Nguyen, who co-wrote Raya and the Last Dragon with Hall, is returning to co-write the screenplay for Strange World. Roy Conli (Big Hero 6, Tangled) is producing.



Though the release calendar could change before then, Strange World is currently set to premiere in theaters on the same day as The Fabelmans, a semi-autobiographical drama about director Steven Spielbergs upbringing in Arizona.



Disney has come to own Thanksgiving at the box office, with family-friendly animated movies like Frozen, Coco, Moana and Frozen II becoming massive commercial successes around the holiday. This year, Disney opened Encanto, a musical fable about a magical Colombian family, around Turkey Day. By COVID-19 standards, Encanto is faring well at the box office with domestic ticket sales at $60 million and global revenues nearing $120 million.