Bad Blood (D: Adam McKay) S: Jennifer Lawrence

Movie Talk

Bad Blood (D: Adam McKay) S: Jennifer Lawrence

   
12-07-21
Bad Blood (D: Adam McKay) S: Jennifer Lawrence
Apple Original Films will back Bad Blood, a feature film from The Big Short writer and director Adam McKay that will star Jennifer Lawrence as Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes. The project, which reunites McKay with his Dont Look Up leading lady, has been in the works for some time.

McKay will write, direct and produce the film, with Lawrence portraying Holmes spectacular rise and fall, one that began with the promise of revolutionizing the health care system and ended with the collapse of her company and a trial for fraud.

Produced by Apple Studios, in association with Legendary Pictures, the feature is based on Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley from Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist John Carreyrou, who broke the initial story.

Lawrence and her producing partner Justine Polsky recently wrapped production on A24s Untitled Soldier Film. She won the Oscar for Silver Linings Playbook and has been nominated for three additional Oscars for Joy, American Hustle and Winters Bone.

Bad Blood will be produced by McKay and Kevin Messick through Hyberobject Industries, with which Apple has a multi-year, first-look deal for scripted feature films. Lawrence and Polsky will produce through Excellent Cadaver. Will Ferrell will produce through Gary Sanchez Productions.

Apple hasnt had a breakout film yet since it entered the original content game, but its landed some splashy projects, including Emancipation, from Antoine Fuqua and Will Smith, and Killers of the Flower Moon, which is directed by Martin Scorsese and stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.
https://variety.com/2021/film/news/j...ay-1235128044/
