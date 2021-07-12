Venom 3 -- news, rumors
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 36,505
Likes: 0
Received 1,776 Likes on 1,227 Posts
Venom 3 -- news, rumors
Obviously coming eventually. Not officially announced. Hardy is already signed on for a third film. Pascal says it's being planned.
It could be the October 6, 2023 Marvel movie Sony has slated.
https://collider.com/venom-3-update-...home-comments/
It could be the October 6, 2023 Marvel movie Sony has slated.
With director Jon Watts' Spider-Man: No Way Home getting ready to break pandemic box office records when it opens in theaters December 17th, I recently got to speak with producer Amy Pascal about the upcoming Sony/Marvel sequel. During the interview, she talked about the challenges of making a film with so many moving parts (and actors), how they figured out the story they wanted to tell, including the multiverse, and more. In addition, with Pascal also producing the other Sony/Marvel movies like Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage, I asked about the status of Venom 3. While she was guarded with her answer, she did confirm theyre working on it:
We are in the planning stages right now but what we are focused on is getting everybody to come and see No Way Home.
We are in the planning stages right now but what we are focused on is getting everybody to come and see No Way Home.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off