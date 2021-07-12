Venom 3 -- news, rumors

Quote:

With director Jon Watts' Spider-Man: No Way Home getting ready to break pandemic box office records when it opens in theaters December 17th, I recently got to speak with producer Amy Pascal about the upcoming Sony/Marvel sequel. During the interview, she talked about the challenges of making a film with so many moving parts (and actors), how they figured out the story they wanted to tell, including the multiverse, and more. In addition, with Pascal also producing the other Sony/Marvel movies like Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage, I asked about the status of Venom 3. While she was guarded with her answer, she did confirm theyre working on it:



We are in the planning stages right now but what we are focused on is getting everybody to come and see No Way Home.