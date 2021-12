Fun foreign titles for U.S. movies

Quote: The Fast and the Furious (2001): Wild Speed

(2001): 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003): Wild Speed X2

(2003): The Fast and the Furious : Tokyo Drift (2006): Wild Speed X3: Tokyo Drift

: (2006): Fast & Furious (2009): Wild Speed MAX

(2009): Fast Five (2011): Wild Speed MEGA MAX

(2011): Fast & Furious 6 (2013): Wild Speed: Euro Mission

(2013): Furious 7 (2015): Wild Speed: Sky Mission

(2015): The Fate of the Furious (2017): Wild Speed: Ice Break

(2017): Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019): Wild Speed: Super Combo

(2019): F9 (2021): Wild Speed: Jet Break

A little while back, I heard about the Fast and Furious movies having wacky titles in Japan and found the list on THR: