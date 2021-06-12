Fun foreign titles for U.S. movies
#1
Senior Member
Thread Starter
Fun foreign titles for U.S. movies
A little while back, I heard about the Fast and Furious movies having wacky titles in Japan and found the list on THR:
The Japanese Titles for the Fast & Furious Movies Are Incredible The Hollywood Reporter
Here are some other good ones:
From 33 American Movies With Hilarious Titles In Other Languages (babbel.com)
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues = To Hell With the News (Spain) or F*** the News (Portugal)
The Terminator = Electronic Murderer (Poland)
Silver Linings Playbook = Happiness Therapy (France)
Ratatouille = Food General Mobilization (China)
I'm Gonna Git You Sucka! = Overdose of Gold (Spain) or Run, Run...Then I'll Take It! (Italy) or Ghettobusters (Germany)
Die Hard = Die Slowly (Germany) or Very Hard To Die (Greece) or Action Skyscraper (Norway)
Die Hard With a Vengeance = Die Hard: Mega Hard (Denmark)
Live Free or Die Hard = Die Hard 4.0: The Most Expensive of Your Life (Hungary)
A Good Day to Die Hard = Tough Nut To Crack: A Great Day to Die (Lithuania)
American Hustle = United States Cheat Bureau (China)
I ♥ Huckabees = Multinationals Go Home! (Hungary) or The Psycho-Detectives (Portugal)
Army of Darkness = Captain Supermarket (Japan)
Once Upon A Time in the West = Harmonica: The Avenger (Sweden)
From 30 Movie Title Translations From Other Countries That Sound Like A Totally Different Story | Bored Panda
Grease = Vaseline (Argentina)
Nixon = Big Liar (China)
Breaking Bad = Meth Dad (Slovakia)
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs = It's Raining Falafel (Israel)
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me = Austin Powers: The Spy Who Behaved Very Nicely Around Me (Malaysia)
Bad Santa = Santa Is A Pervert (Czech Republic)
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind = If You Leave Me, I'll Erase You (Italy)
K-9 = My Partner With The Cold Snout (Germany)
Annie Hall = The Urban Neurotic (Germany)
Ghostbusters = Super Power Dare Die Team (China)
Airplane! = The Unbelievable Trip In A Wacky Aeroplane (Germany)
The Shawshank Redemption = Rita Heyworth, Key To Escape (Finland)
The Dark Knight = Knight Of The Night (Spain)
Silver Linings Playbook = My Boyfriend Is A Psycho (Russia)
Leon: The Professional = This Hitman Is Not As Cold As He Thought (China)
The Full Monty = Six Naked Pigs (China)
Junior = Son Of Devil (China)
Being John Malkovich = The Hole Of Malkovich (Japan)
The Hangover = If You Drink, Don't Marry! (Brazil)
Boogie Nights = His Powerful Device Makes Him Famous (China)
The Waterboy = Dimwit Surges Forth (Thailand)
The Pacifier = A Supertough Kangaroo (Spain)
Jaws = The Teeth From The Sea (France)
Snatch = Pigs And Diamonds (Mexico, Spain)
The Naked Gun = The Gun Died Laughing (Israel)
American Pie = American Virgin Man (China)
Dodgeball = Full Of The Nuts (Germany)
My Google search came up with a number of other such lists, but I'll stop here and let others add titles that gave them a chuckle.
The Japanese Titles for the Fast & Furious Movies Are Incredible The Hollywood Reporter
- The Fast and the Furious (2001): Wild Speed
- 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003): Wild Speed X2
- The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006): Wild Speed X3: Tokyo Drift
- Fast & Furious (2009): Wild Speed MAX
- Fast Five (2011): Wild Speed MEGA MAX
- Fast & Furious 6 (2013): Wild Speed: Euro Mission
- Furious 7 (2015): Wild Speed: Sky Mission
- The Fate of the Furious (2017): Wild Speed: Ice Break
- Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019): Wild Speed: Super Combo
- F9 (2021): Wild Speed: Jet Break
From 33 American Movies With Hilarious Titles In Other Languages (babbel.com)
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues = To Hell With the News (Spain) or F*** the News (Portugal)
The Terminator = Electronic Murderer (Poland)
Silver Linings Playbook = Happiness Therapy (France)
Ratatouille = Food General Mobilization (China)
I'm Gonna Git You Sucka! = Overdose of Gold (Spain) or Run, Run...Then I'll Take It! (Italy) or Ghettobusters (Germany)
Die Hard = Die Slowly (Germany) or Very Hard To Die (Greece) or Action Skyscraper (Norway)
Die Hard With a Vengeance = Die Hard: Mega Hard (Denmark)
Live Free or Die Hard = Die Hard 4.0: The Most Expensive of Your Life (Hungary)
A Good Day to Die Hard = Tough Nut To Crack: A Great Day to Die (Lithuania)
American Hustle = United States Cheat Bureau (China)
I ♥ Huckabees = Multinationals Go Home! (Hungary) or The Psycho-Detectives (Portugal)
Army of Darkness = Captain Supermarket (Japan)
Once Upon A Time in the West = Harmonica: The Avenger (Sweden)
From 30 Movie Title Translations From Other Countries That Sound Like A Totally Different Story | Bored Panda
Grease = Vaseline (Argentina)
Nixon = Big Liar (China)
Breaking Bad = Meth Dad (Slovakia)
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs = It's Raining Falafel (Israel)
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me = Austin Powers: The Spy Who Behaved Very Nicely Around Me (Malaysia)
Bad Santa = Santa Is A Pervert (Czech Republic)
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind = If You Leave Me, I'll Erase You (Italy)
K-9 = My Partner With The Cold Snout (Germany)
Annie Hall = The Urban Neurotic (Germany)
Ghostbusters = Super Power Dare Die Team (China)
Airplane! = The Unbelievable Trip In A Wacky Aeroplane (Germany)
The Shawshank Redemption = Rita Heyworth, Key To Escape (Finland)
The Dark Knight = Knight Of The Night (Spain)
Silver Linings Playbook = My Boyfriend Is A Psycho (Russia)
Leon: The Professional = This Hitman Is Not As Cold As He Thought (China)
The Full Monty = Six Naked Pigs (China)
Junior = Son Of Devil (China)
Being John Malkovich = The Hole Of Malkovich (Japan)
The Hangover = If You Drink, Don't Marry! (Brazil)
Boogie Nights = His Powerful Device Makes Him Famous (China)
The Waterboy = Dimwit Surges Forth (Thailand)
The Pacifier = A Supertough Kangaroo (Spain)
Jaws = The Teeth From The Sea (France)
Snatch = Pigs And Diamonds (Mexico, Spain)
The Naked Gun = The Gun Died Laughing (Israel)
American Pie = American Virgin Man (China)
Dodgeball = Full Of The Nuts (Germany)
My Google search came up with a number of other such lists, but I'll stop here and let others add titles that gave them a chuckle.
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 19,039
Received 975 Likes on 674 Posts
Re: Fun foreign titles for U.S. movies
Harry Potter and the Philosophers Stone
Fucking weirdos.
Fucking weirdos.
#3
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: May 2001
Location: Chicago suburbs
Posts: 15,676
Received 584 Likes on 443 Posts
Re: Fun foreign titles for U.S. movies
A bootleg release of Revenge of the Sith apparently got called Backstroke of the West. The subtitles are hilariously bad for the whole movie.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off