Encounter (2021, D: Pearce) S: Riz Ahmed, Octavia Spencer

A decorated Marine goes on a rescue mission to save his two young sons from an unhuman threat. As their journey takes them in increasingly dangerous directions, the boys will need to leave their childhoods behind.



Directed by: Michael Pearce

Written by: Joe Barton, Michael Pearce

Starring: Riz Ahmed, Octavia Spencer, Rory Cochrane, Lucian-River Chauhan and Aditya Geddada



In theaters December 3rd, 2021 and on Prime Video December 10th, 2021