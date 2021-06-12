Encounter (2021, D: Pearce) S: Riz Ahmed, Octavia Spencer
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 36,484
Likes: 0
Received 1,771 Likes on 1,222 Posts
Encounter (2021, D: Pearce) S: Riz Ahmed, Octavia Spencer
A decorated Marine goes on a rescue mission to save his two young sons from an unhuman threat. As their journey takes them in increasingly dangerous directions, the boys will need to leave their childhoods behind.
Directed by: Michael Pearce
Written by: Joe Barton, Michael Pearce
Starring: Riz Ahmed, Octavia Spencer, Rory Cochrane, Lucian-River Chauhan and Aditya Geddada
In theaters December 3rd, 2021 and on Prime Video December 10th, 2021
Directed by: Michael Pearce
Written by: Joe Barton, Michael Pearce
Starring: Riz Ahmed, Octavia Spencer, Rory Cochrane, Lucian-River Chauhan and Aditya Geddada
In theaters December 3rd, 2021 and on Prime Video December 10th, 2021
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off