Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part Two) (2023)
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 36,469
Likes: 0
Received 1,771 Likes on 1,222 Posts
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part Two) (2023)
Miles (voiced by Shameik Moore) is getting two sequel movies. During an EW Twitter Q&A on Saturday, returning writer-producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller explained that when they sat down to continue Miles' story, they realized they had way more ideas than they could fit into a single film.
"Miles' story is an epic," the pair said. "We wrote what we thought the story needed to be, and to our surprise we realized it was two movies instead of one. We're working on them both as we speak. Part Two will be out sometime in 2023. We will sleep again in 2024."
"Miles' story is an epic," the pair said. "We wrote what we thought the story needed to be, and to our surprise we realized it was two movies instead of one. We're working on them both as we speak. Part Two will be out sometime in 2023. We will sleep again in 2024."
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off