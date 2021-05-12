DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part Two) (2023)

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part Two) (2023)

   
Old 12-05-21, 09:38 AM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 36,469
Likes: 0
Received 1,771 Likes on 1,222 Posts
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part Two) (2023)
Miles (voiced by Shameik Moore) is getting two sequel movies. During an EW Twitter Q&A on Saturday, returning writer-producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller explained that when they sat down to continue Miles' story, they realized they had way more ideas than they could fit into a single film.

"Miles' story is an epic," the pair said. "We wrote what we thought the story needed to be, and to our surprise we realized it was two movies instead of one. We're working on them both as we speak. Part Two will be out sometime in 2023. We will sleep again in 2024."
https://ew.com/movies/spider-man-acr...se-first-look/
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Young Sinner (D: Verhoeven)

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.