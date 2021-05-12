Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part Two) (2023)

Quote:

Miles (voiced by Shameik Moore) is getting two sequel movies. During an EW Twitter Q&A on Saturday, returning writer-producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller explained that when they sat down to continue Miles' story, they realized they had way more ideas than they could fit into a single film.



"Miles' story is an epic," the pair said. "We wrote what we thought the story needed to be, and to our surprise we realized it was two movies instead of one. We're working on them both as we speak. Part Two will be out sometime in 2023. We will sleep again in 2024."