DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Silent Night (2021) S: Keira Knightley, Matthew Goode

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Silent Night (2021) S: Keira Knightley, Matthew Goode

   
Old 12-02-21, 06:50 PM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 36,457
Likes: 0
Received 1,768 Likes on 1,220 Posts
Silent Night (2021) S: Keira Knightley, Matthew Goode


In Theaters and on AMC+ December 3

Starring Keira Knightley, Matthew Goode, Roman Griffin Davis, Annabelle Wallis, Lily-Rose Depp, Ṣọpé Dìrísù, Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Lucy Punch
Written and Directed by Camille Griffin
Produced by Matthew Vaughn, Trudie Styler, Celine Rattray

Nell and Simon have invited their closest friends to join their family for Christmas dinner at their idyllic home in the English countryside. As the group comes together, it feels like old times  but behind all of the laughter and merriment, something is not quite right. The world outside is facing impending doom, and no amount of gifts, games or Prosecco can make mankinds imminent destruction go away. Surviving the holidays just got a lot more complicated.
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/silent_night_2021_2
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-02-21, 07:05 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
 
Join Date: Jul 2009
Posts: 3,216
Received 17 Likes on 16 Posts
Re: Silent Night (2021) S: Keira Knightley, Matthew Goode
This has me intrigued, a Christmas horror film with Knightley.
Throwing Copper is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Mission: Impossible 8 (2023, W/D: McQuarrie) S: Cruise

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.