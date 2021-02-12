Silent Night (2021) S: Keira Knightley, Matthew Goode

Quote:

In Theaters and on AMC+ December 3



Starring Keira Knightley, Matthew Goode, Roman Griffin Davis, Annabelle Wallis, Lily-Rose Depp, Ṣọpé Dìrísù, Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Lucy Punch

Written and Directed by Camille Griffin

Produced by Matthew Vaughn, Trudie Styler, Celine Rattray



Nell and Simon have invited their closest friends to join their family for Christmas dinner at their idyllic home in the English countryside. As the group comes together, it feels like old times  but behind all of the laughter and merriment, something is not quite right. The world outside is facing impending doom, and no amount of gifts, games or Prosecco can make mankinds imminent destruction go away. Surviving the holidays just got a lot more complicated.