National Champions (2021, D: Waugh) S: James, Simmons, Aduba, Ludwig, Olyphant

Movie Talk

National Champions (2021, D: Waugh) S: James, Simmons, Aduba, Ludwig, Olyphant

   
National Champions (2021, D: Waugh) S: James, Simmons, Aduba, Ludwig, Olyphant


To change the game, you have to risk everything. Stephan James, J.K. Simmons, and Uzo Aduba star in the new #NationalChampionsMovie trailer. Only in theaters December 10th.

Synopsis: Three days before the college football national championship game, star quarterback LeMarcus James (Stephan James) and teammate Emmett Sunday (Alexander Ludwig) ignite a player’s strike declaring they won’t compete until all student-athletes are fairly compensated. With billions of dollars at risk and legacies on the line, the stakes could not be higher. Now, with only hours until kickoff, the head coach (J.K. Simmons) and various power brokers (Lil Rel Howery, Tim Blake Nelson, Andrew Bachelor, Jeffrey Donovan, David Koechner, Kristin Chenoweth, Timothy Olyphant, Uzo Aduba) must race against the clock to protect or destroy the prevailing collegiate athletics system.

Genre: Drama

Cast: Stephan James, J. K. Simmons, Alexander Ludwig, Lil Rel Howery, Tim Blake Nelson, Russell Wilson, Andrew Bachelor, Jeffrey Donovan, David Koechner with Kristin Chenoweth with Timothy Olyphant and Uzo Aduba

Writer: Adam Mervis
Director: Ric Roman Waugh
Producers: Basil Iwanyk, Brendon Boyea and Greg Economou
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt14547524
Re: National Champions (2021, D: Waugh) S: James, Simmons, Aduba, Ludwig, Olyphant
Hmm, that wasnt what i expected. The trailer looked decent and I know that a legitimate concern in College football, Im just not sure its an interesting enough topic to base a movie around. I guess well see. Looks like a solid cast.
