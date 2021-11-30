DVD Talk Forum

Wolf (2021, D: Biancheri) S: George MacKay, Lily-Rose Depp

Wolf (2021, D: Biancheri) S: George MacKay, Lily-Rose Depp

   
Once upon a time, there was a wolf and a wildcat... George MacKay and Lily-Rose Depp star in WOLF, only in theaters December 3.

Believing he is a wolf trapped in a human body, Jacob (George MacKay) eats, sleeps, and lives like a wolf  much to the shock of his family. When hes sent to a clinic, Jacob and his animal-bound peers are forced to undergo increasingly extreme forms of curative therapies. However, once he meets the mysterious Wildcat (Lily-Rose Depp), and as their friendship blossoms into an undeniable infatuation, Jacob is faced with a challenge: will he renounce his true self for love.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt10698174
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/wolf_2021
