DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Magic Mikes Last Dance  D: Soderbergh  S: Tatum  HBO Max

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Magic Mikes Last Dance  D: Soderbergh  S: Tatum  HBO Max

   
Old 11-29-21, 12:29 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 67,053
Received 1,253 Likes on 926 Posts
Magic Mikes Last Dance  D: Soderbergh  S: Tatum  HBO Max


Tatum just posted this.
DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Old 11-29-21, 12:38 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
GoldenJCJ's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 18,949
Received 958 Likes on 666 Posts
Re: Magic Mikes Last Dance  D: Soderbergh  S: Tatum  HBO Max
Holy shit. Ive never seen any of these but how did I not know Steven Soderbergh directed the first one?!
GoldenJCJ is online now  
Reply Like
Old 11-29-21, 12:40 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Legend
 
TheMovieman's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2006
Location: Oregon
Posts: 12,603
Received 97 Likes on 82 Posts
Re: Magic Mikes Last Dance  D: Soderbergh  S: Tatum  HBO Max
And I assume after this one, Soderbergh is going to retire, right?
TheMovieman is offline  
Reply Like
Old 11-29-21, 12:40 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 67,053
Received 1,253 Likes on 926 Posts
Re: Magic Mikes Last Dance  D: Soderbergh  S: Tatum  HBO Max
The first two movies are on HBO Max. I thought they were pretty entertaining and funny.
DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Old 11-29-21, 12:53 PM
  #5  
Moderator
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 36,417
Likes: 0
Received 1,748 Likes on 1,209 Posts
Re: Magic Mikes Last Dance  D: Soderbergh  S: Tatum  HBO Max
Originally Posted by TheMovieman View Post
And I assume after this one, Soderbergh is going to retire, right?
This joke is kind of hold. The retirement thing got blown way out of proportion. After all the behind-the-scenes drama on numerous films, he was bored and frustrated with the business and distribution model of filmmaking. He took a break from film and moved on to making TV. The state of distribution has changed significantly and that interested him to try and make films his own way and not have to answer to big studios or distributors. He's always been interested in trying new things and techniques. Now he has a large overall deal with HBO Max.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
The Official Box Office Discussion Thread

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.