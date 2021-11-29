Re: Magic Mikes Last Dance  D: Soderbergh  S: Tatum  HBO Max

Quote: TheMovieman Originally Posted by And I assume after this one, Soderbergh is going to retire, right?

This joke is kind of hold. The retirement thing got blown way out of proportion. After all the behind-the-scenes drama on numerous films, he was bored and frustrated with the business and distribution model of filmmaking. He took a break from film and moved on to making TV. The state of distribution has changed significantly and that interested him to try and make films his own way and not have to answer to big studios or distributors. He's always been interested in trying new things and techniques. Now he has a large overall deal with HBO Max.