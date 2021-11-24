Clerk. (2021, D: Ingram) -- documentary about Kevin Smith
An extensive all access documentary examining the life and career of indie filmmaking icon Kevin Smith. Featuring never before seen interviews with friends, family, filmmaking peers, and icons of the film, comedy and comic worlds. Available November 23.
Directed by Malcom Ingram
Starring Stan Lee, Justin Long, Penn Jillette, Kevin Smith, Scott Mosier, Jason Mewes
