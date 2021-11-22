A Boy Called Christmas (2021) - S: Lawfull, Jones, Hawkins, Wiig, Broadbent, Smith - Netflix
An ordinary young boy called Nikolas sets out on an extraordinary adventure into the snowy north in search of his father who is on a quest to discover the fabled village of the elves, Elfhelm. Taking with him a headstrong reindeer called Blitzen and a loyal pet mouse, Nikolas soon meets his destiny in this magical, comic and endearing story that proves nothing is impossible. A BOY CALLED CHRISTMAS, on Netflix Nov. 24 in select territories.
Starring: Henry Lawfull, Toby Jones, Sally Hawkins, Kristen Wiig, Michiel Huisman, Zoe Colletti, Stephen Merchant (voice), Joel Fry, Rune Temte, Jim Broadbent and Maggie Smith
Directed by Gil Kenan. Adapted from the bestselling book by Matt Haig.
The king asks you to go find a spark of magic. You own a fucking talking mouse! You still go out looking for that spark of magic.
I think this kid could have avoided a lot of trouble.
