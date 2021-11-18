DVD Talk Forum

Dog (2022) -- Co-directed by and starring Channing Tatum

Dog (2022) -- Co-directed by and starring Channing Tatum

   
11-18-21, 04:21 PM
DJariya
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 66,934
Received 1,232 Likes on 909 Posts
Dog (2022) -- Co-directed by and starring Channing Tatum






DOG is a buddy comedy that follows the misadventures of two former Army Rangers paired against their will on the road trip of a lifetime. Army Ranger Briggs (Channing Tatum) and Lulu (a Belgian Malinois dog) buckle into a 1984 Ford Bronco and race down the Pacific Coast in hopes of making it to a fellow soldier's funeral on time. Along the way, they'll drive each other completely crazy, break a small handful of laws, narrowly evade death, and learn to let down their guards in order to have a fighting chance of finding happiness.
