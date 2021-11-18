View Poll Results: What did you think of Ghostbusters: Afterlife?
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
No interest. Don't care
0
0%
Will wait to see it sometime in 2022
0
0%
Voters: 0. You may not vote on this poll
Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021, D: J. Reitman) -- S: Coon, Rudd -- The Spoiler Reviews Thread
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 66,926
Received 1,231 Likes on 908 Posts
Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021, D: J. Reitman) -- S: Coon, Rudd -- The Spoiler Reviews Thread
From director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman, comes the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe. In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. The film is written by Jason Reitman & Gil Kenan.
Running Time: 124 minutes
Rated: PG-13
RT Score: 66% as of 11/18/21
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/ghostbusters_afterlife
The OG cast was interviewed on CBS Mornings today
This opens Friday, but showings start this afternoon. I plan to see it around 4pm today
There is reportedly 2 post credit scenes.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off