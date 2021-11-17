Most likable actor in Hollywood?
Most likable actor in Hollywood?
Be it on their movies or talk-show stints. Who do you think is just the most likable actor working today?
I know there are actors who support and create charities and help the environment and all that. Leo, Matt, George, all great and certainly likable bc of endeavors offscreen as well as on screen, but for my money…Paul Rudd.
Everything I see him in, his guest spots, movies, talk shows, etc. He just comes off as the most fun, likable actor in Hollywood today. Everything about him is joy and fun and always makes me smile.
Sure he was in a Halloween movie as a dark character, but now that he’s blown up, just so darn cute and likable. And good actor to boot.
Re: Most likable actor in Hollywood?
Tom Hanks
/thread
Re: Most likable actor in Hollywood?
Keanu Reeves
even more /thread
