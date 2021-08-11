Dangerous (2021, D: Hackl) -- S: Scott Eastwood, Tyrese Gibson, Famke Janssen, Mel Gibson

Quote:



Ex-con and reformed sociopath Dylan Forrester (Scott Eastwood) is trying to quietly serve out his parole  with the help of a steady supply of antidepressants and his eccentric psychiatrist (Mel Gibson). But when his brother dies under mysterious circumstances, Dylan breaks parole and, with a dogged FBI agent (Famke Janssen) on his trail, goes to uncover the truth. A band of heavily armed mercenaries wants something Dylan's brother was hiding, and Dylan will need all his guile and tactical skills to survive in this action-packed thriller costarring Kevin Durand and Tyrese Gibson.



