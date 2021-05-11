DVD Talk Forum

More technical things in movies that annoy you?

More technical things in movies that annoy you?

   
Old 11-05-21, 03:20 PM
More technical things in movies that annoy you?
What more technical things in movies really annoy you? For example, one thing that always bothers me are sound designs where the dialogue is really, really low, while all of the other sounds, including the score, are so loud that it practically blasts a person out of their seat. What technical things in movies really annoy you?
Old 11-05-21, 03:24 PM
Re: More technical things in movies that annoy you?
Lens flares

- this is me because I need sunglasses
Old 11-05-21, 03:54 PM
Re: More technical things in movies that annoy you?
Choppy editing for fight sequences. Don't know if it's to cover up for bad choreography or just a director not knowing how to film those scenes.
Old 11-05-21, 04:01 PM
Re: More technical things in movies that annoy you?
I think that choppy editing of things like fight scenes is not quite in the spirit of the question, some folks suck at filming coherent martial arts type fight scenes. However, unless the director deliberately chooses to drown out the dialogue being spoken to the exclusion of all the other sounds in a given scene in a film, that strikes me as something that the film's sound engineers should have caught before the film/show aired or was released to theaters, etc.. The dialogue being impossible to hear unless you crank the sound up to 11 on a scale of 1-10 is also a pet peeve of mine.

I also hate to say this, but I think Lens flare does not technically count because that is a stylistic choice of some directors like Abrams, so love or hate the flare, that is not a technical issue that could be "fixed" in post-production once a film has wrapped principle filming because the director wanted flare in the finished product.

You know what, nevermind, choppy cutaways in action/fight scenes, lens flare, that is in the spirit of the thread. The question was not what technical issues show up in a film that seem to be a mistake (such as the hard to hear dialogue issue), but just what technical parts of a film annoy you. Carry on folks!
Old 11-05-21, 04:02 PM
Re: More technical things in movies that annoy you?
Major day-to-night changes in a scene. Especially when the dialogue is cut so it sounds like one continuous conversation. Like, oh, you stopped talking about that while you waited for the sun to set?
Old 11-05-21, 04:03 PM
Re: More technical things in movies that annoy you?
Whenever a scene contains something that is supposed to be a TV broadcast, they use this filter with huge scan lines like old CRT TV's used to have. Modern TV's don't have visible scan lines & haven't for about 20 years. If fact, they look just like this movie that I'm watching. On a TV!
