Re: More technical things in movies that annoy you?

I think that choppy editing of things like fight scenes is not quite in the spirit of the question, some folks suck at filming coherent martial arts type fight scenes. However, unless the director deliberately chooses to drown out the dialogue being spoken to the exclusion of all the other sounds in a given scene in a film, that strikes me as something that the film's sound engineers should have caught before the film/show aired or was released to theaters, etc.. The dialogue being impossible to hear unless you crank the sound up to 11 on a scale of 1-10 is also a pet peeve of mine.



I also hate to say this, but I think Lens flare does not technically count because that is a stylistic choice of some directors like Abrams, so love or hate the flare, that is not a technical issue that could be "fixed" in post-production once a film has wrapped principle filming because the director wanted flare in the finished product.



You know what, nevermind, choppy cutaways in action/fight scenes, lens flare, that is in the spirit of the thread. The question was not what technical issues show up in a film that seem to be a mistake (such as the hard to hear dialogue issue), but just what technical parts of a film annoy you. Carry on folks!