The Electrical Life of Louis Wain (2021, D: Sharpe) S: Cumberbatch, Foy
The extraordinary true story of eccentric British artist Louis Wain (Benedict Cumberbatch), whose playful, sometimes even psychedelic pictures helped to transform the public's perception of cats forever. Moving from the late 1800s through to the 1930s, we follow the incredible adventures of this inspiring, unsung hero, as he seeks to unlock the "electrical" mysteries of the world and, in so doing, to better understand his own life and the profound love he shared with his wife Emily Richardson (Claire Foy). The Electrical Life of Louis Wain arrives to US theaters October 22 and Prime Video US on November 5.
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/the..._of_louis_wain
