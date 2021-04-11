Swan Song (2021, D: Cleary) S: Mahershala Ali, Naomie Harris, Glenn Close, Akwafina

Quote:

An impossible decision awaits. Watch Swan Song December 17 in theaters and streaming on Apple TV+



Set in the near future, Swan Song is a powerful, emotional journey told through the eyes of Cameron (Mahershala Ali), a loving husband and father diagnosed with a terminal illness who is presented with an alternative solution by his doctor (Glenn Close) to shield his family from grief. As Cam grapples with whether or not to alter his familys fate, he learns more about life and love than he ever imagined. Swan Song explores how far we will go, and how much were willing to sacrifice, to make a happier life for the people we love.



This Apple Original Film stars two-time Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali, Academy Award nominee Naomie Harris and eight-time Academy Award nominee Glenn Close. The film also features Golden Globe winner Awkwafina and Golden Globe nominee Adam Beach. Swan Song is written and directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Benjamin Cleary and produced by Adam Shulman, Jacob Perlin, Jonathan King, Rebecca Bourke, Mahershala Ali and Mimi Valdés.