Old 11-04-21, 08:35 AM
Join Date: Sep 2021
Any old workprint collectors still around
Hi,
I'm not sure if this is the right area to post but if not let me know. Anyways, I'm looking to trade with workprint collectors. I have a huge list of rarities. I'm after stuff that were floating around in the late 90's and haven't been around since. My main wants are:

Armageddon (1998)
Blade (1998)
The Faculty (1998)
Go! (1999)
The Replacement Killers (1998)
Spawn (1997)

If anyone's interested, I can be reached at [email protected]
