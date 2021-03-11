A Cop Movie (2021, D: Ruizpalacios) - Netflix
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 36,154
Likes: 0
Received 1,668 Likes on 1,149 Posts
A Cop Movie (2021, D: Ruizpalacios) - Netflix
Director Alonso Ruizpalacios takes us deep into the Mexican police force with the story of Teresa and Montoya, together known as the love patrol. In this thoroughly original and unpredictable documentary, Ruizpalacios plays with the boundaries of nonfiction and immerses the audience into the human experience of police work within a dysfunctional system.
Watch A Cop Movie, In Select Theaters October and On Netflix November 5th, 2021
Watch A Cop Movie, In Select Theaters October and On Netflix November 5th, 2021
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off