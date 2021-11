A Cop Movie (2021, D: Ruizpalacios) - Netflix

Quote:

Director Alonso Ruizpalacios takes us deep into the Mexican police force with the story of Teresa and Montoya, together known as “the love patrol.” In this thoroughly original and unpredictable documentary, Ruizpalacios plays with the boundaries of nonfiction and immerses the audience into the human experience of police work within a dysfunctional system.



Watch A Cop Movie, In Select Theaters October and On Netflix November 5th, 2021