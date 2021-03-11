DVD Talk Forum

A Cop Movie (2021, D: Ruizpalacios) - Netflix

Movie Talk

A Cop Movie (2021, D: Ruizpalacios) - Netflix

   
11-03-21, 06:09 PM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 36,154
Likes: 0
Received 1,668 Likes on 1,149 Posts
A Cop Movie (2021, D: Ruizpalacios) - Netflix


Director Alonso Ruizpalacios takes us deep into the Mexican police force with the story of Teresa and Montoya, together known as the love patrol. In this thoroughly original and unpredictable documentary, Ruizpalacios plays with the boundaries of nonfiction and immerses the audience into the human experience of police work within a dysfunctional system.

Watch A Cop Movie, In Select Theaters October and On Netflix November 5th, 2021
This has been getting good reviews at festivals: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/a_cop_movie
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
