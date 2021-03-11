A Cop Movie (2021, D: Ruizpalacios) - Netflix

Quote:

Director Alonso Ruizpalacios takes us deep into the Mexican police force with the story of Teresa and Montoya, together known as the love patrol. In this thoroughly original and unpredictable documentary, Ruizpalacios plays with the boundaries of nonfiction and immerses the audience into the human experience of police work within a dysfunctional system.



Watch A Cop Movie, In Select Theaters October and On Netflix November 5th, 2021