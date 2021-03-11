Broken Lizard's Quasi (D: Heffernan)

Quote:

Searchlight and Broken Lizard, the production company behind the Super Troopers series, has started production on its next comedy Quasi, with Broken Lizard’s Kevin Heffernan set to direct. The film is a satirical take on the Hunchback of Notre Dame story, with Heffernan and the rest of the Broken Lizard members Steve Lemme, Jay Chandrasekhar, Paul Soter and Erik Stolhanske writing the script, exec producing and starring. Richard Perello is producing the film, which also stars Adrianne Palicki.



The film will stream exclusively on Disney’s direct-to-consumer platforms as a Hulu Original in the U.S., on Star+ in Latin America, and on Disney+ in all other territories.



The plot follows a hapless hunchback who only yearns for love, but finds himself in the middle of a murderous feud between the Pope and the King of France when each orders the hunchback to kill the other.



