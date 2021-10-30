DVD Talk Forum

Silent Night (D: John Woo) S: Joel Kinnaman

Silent Night (D: John Woo) S: Joel Kinnaman

   
Silent Night (D: John Woo) S: Joel Kinnaman
EXCLUSIVE: A bountiful American Film Market just got even better. Buyers are buzzing about Silent Night, the first U.S. action film in decades to be directed by the iconic Chinese filmmaker John Woo. Joel Kinnaman will star in an film that will tell a loud action tale, without a word of dialogue.

Sources tell Deadline the story is basic, as a normal father heads into the underworld to avenge his young sons death. The film is in negotiations to be financed by Capstone. John Wicks Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, Christian Mercuri and Lori Tilkin are producing and Capstones Ruzanna Kegeyan is overseeing with Joe Gatta. Other casting is underway.

The prospect of a Woo return is as intriguing as his intention to make has buyers sparked up. After directing the stylistic Hong Kong action classics from A Better Tomorrow and The Killer to Bullet in the Head and Hard Boiled, Woo came to Hollywood and directed action films that included Broken Arrow, Face/Off and Mission: Impossible II. Woo returned to making his films in China after the 2003 Ben Affleck starrer Paycheck.

Woo is repped by ICM Partners and Hansen Jacobson; Kinnaman by WME and Magnolia.
