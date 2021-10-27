Planet of the Dead (Army of the Dead 2) (D: Snyder)

Quote:

Zack Snyder’s zombie movie Army of the Dead is getting three different follow-up projects, including a prequel anime series titled “Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas.” Another project is a live-action prequel movie titled Army of Thieves, arriving October 29, 2021.



A proper sequel to Army of the Dead is also in early development, and Snyder has revealed on the road to Halloween this week that the project’s title is now Planet of the Dead!



Snyder tells Inverse that Dieter, the safe-cracking character played by Matthias Schweighöfer in Army of the Dead and the upcoming prequel, could be making his return in Planet…



“The real adventure would be to see what happened to [Dieter] when that safe door closed. Did he get killed by Zeus or not? What happened? We don’t see him die on camera, and there’s still some time left. I won’t tell you what happens in Army of the Dead 2 – aka Planet of the Dead – but let’s just say that there’s a chance Dieter survives. And there’s a chance that brush with death would have caused him to want to find a jailed Gwendoline,” Snyder teases.



Army of the Dead ends with a sequel tease, with Omari Hardwick’s Vanderohe making it out of Las Vegas alive… with a bite. On a plane to Mexico City, Vanderohe is in the early stages of becoming a zombie when the film comes to a close, suggesting that the zombie virus is spreading beyond the walls of Las Vegas. Presumably, a sequel would see Army of the Dead leaving Vegas behind completely, with the infection spreading, well, to the entire Planet…

