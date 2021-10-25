Black Friday (2021, D: Casey Tebo) S: Bruce Campbell, Devon Sawa, Michael Jai White
In theaters November 19th and on Demand November 23rd!
On Thanksgiving night, a group of disgruntled toy store employees begrudgingly arrive for work to open the store at midnight for the busiest shopping day of the year. Meanwhile, an alien parasite crashes to Earth in a meteor. This group of misfits led by store manager Jonathan (Bruce Campbell) and longtime employee Ken (Devon Sawa) soon find them themselves battling against hordes of holiday shoppers who have been turned into monstrous creatures hellbent on a murderous rampage on Black Friday.
blackfridaythemovie.com
