JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass (D: Oliver Stone) -- documentary
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 36,053
Likes: 0
Received 1,619 Likes on 1,120 Posts
JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass (D: Oliver Stone) -- documentary
Thirty years after his film "JFK," filmmaker Oliver Stone takes viewers on a journey through recently declassified evidence in the assassination of President Kennedy-- the most consequential American murder mystery of the twentieth century. Joined by Oscar-winning narrators Whoopi Goldberg and Donald Sutherland, as well as a distinguished team of medical and ballistics experts, historians, and witnesses, Stone presents compelling evidence that in the Kennedy case "conspiracy theory" is now "conspiracy fact."
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Re: JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass (D: Oliver Stone) -- documentary
"Conspiracy theory is now conspiracy fact"
Where? There's nothing in that trailer that isn't exactly what Stone was saying in 1991. There's zero new evidence to prove anything...just the same old theories.
Where? There's nothing in that trailer that isn't exactly what Stone was saying in 1991. There's zero new evidence to prove anything...just the same old theories.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off