DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass (D: Oliver Stone) -- documentary

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass (D: Oliver Stone) -- documentary

   
Old 10-25-21, 10:22 AM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 36,053
Likes: 0
Received 1,619 Likes on 1,120 Posts
JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass (D: Oliver Stone) -- documentary
Thirty years after his film "JFK," filmmaker Oliver Stone takes viewers on a journey through recently declassified evidence in the assassination of President Kennedy-- the most consequential American murder mystery of the twentieth century. Joined by Oscar-winning narrators Whoopi Goldberg and Donald Sutherland, as well as a distinguished team of medical and ballistics experts, historians, and witnesses, Stone presents compelling evidence that in the Kennedy case "conspiracy theory" is now "conspiracy fact."
JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass, narrated by Whoopi Goldberg and Donald Sutherland, premiered at Cannes Film Festival earlier this year and while we await a U.S. release, it’s coming soon in the U.K. and a new trailer has arrived from Altitude Films.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 10-25-21, 10:39 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Shannon Nutt's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2003
Location: Pittsburgh, PA
Posts: 17,560
Received 98 Likes on 79 Posts
Re: JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass (D: Oliver Stone) -- documentary
"Conspiracy theory is now conspiracy fact"

Where? There's nothing in that trailer that isn't exactly what Stone was saying in 1991. There's zero new evidence to prove anything...just the same old theories.
Shannon Nutt is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Dune (2021, D: Villeneuve) -- S: Chalamet, Ferguson, Isaac, Brolin -- The Spoiler Reviews Thread

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.