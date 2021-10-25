JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass (D: Oliver Stone) -- documentary

Quote: Thirty years after his film "JFK," filmmaker Oliver Stone takes viewers on a journey through recently declassified evidence in the assassination of President Kennedy-- the most consequential American murder mystery of the twentieth century. Joined by Oscar-winning narrators Whoopi Goldberg and Donald Sutherland, as well as a distinguished team of medical and ballistics experts, historians, and witnesses, Stone presents compelling evidence that in the Kennedy case "conspiracy theory" is now "conspiracy fact."

, narrated by Whoopi Goldberg and Donald Sutherland, premiered at Cannes Film Festival earlier this year and while we await a U.S. release, it’s coming soon in the U.K. and a new trailer has arrived from Altitude Films.