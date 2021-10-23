Movies that changed the studio logos at the beginning of the movie?
#1
Senior Member
Thread Starter
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Colorado
Posts: 835
Likes: 0
Received 10 Likes on 9 Posts
Movies that changed the studio logos at the beginning of the movie?
What movies changed the studio logos at the beginning of the movie, to have them fit with the theme of the movie?
#2
Re: Movies that changed the studio logos at the beginning of the movie?
Moulin Rogue
The Great Muppet Caper
Waterworld
Charlie's Angels
Strange Brew
Zombieland
Shrek
The Ring
Soul (The audio mostly)
Cat Ballou
The Matrix
Indiana Jones
The Silent Movie
Cannonball Run
A Night At The Opera
Batman & Robin
Scott Pilgrim
The Day After Tomorrow
Scooby Doo
Thank God It's Friday
Edward Scissorhands
The Fearless Vampire Killers
Mars Attacks
The Simpsons Movie
The Great Muppet Caper
Waterworld
Charlie's Angels
Strange Brew
Zombieland
Shrek
The Ring
Soul (The audio mostly)
Cat Ballou
The Matrix
Indiana Jones
The Silent Movie
Cannonball Run
A Night At The Opera
Batman & Robin
Scott Pilgrim
The Day After Tomorrow
Scooby Doo
Thank God It's Friday
Edward Scissorhands
The Fearless Vampire Killers
Mars Attacks
The Simpsons Movie
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off