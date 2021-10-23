DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Movies that changed the studio logos at the beginning of the movie?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Movies that changed the studio logos at the beginning of the movie?

   
Old 10-23-21, 05:40 PM
  #1  
Senior Member
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Colorado
Posts: 835
Likes: 0
Received 10 Likes on 9 Posts
Movies that changed the studio logos at the beginning of the movie?
What movies changed the studio logos at the beginning of the movie, to have them fit with the theme of the movie?
Sub-Zero is offline  
Reply Like
Old 10-23-21, 06:00 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Mondo Kane's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2002
Posts: 11,415
Received 49 Likes on 43 Posts
Re: Movies that changed the studio logos at the beginning of the movie?
Moulin Rogue
The Great Muppet Caper
Waterworld
Charlie's Angels
Strange Brew
Zombieland
Shrek
The Ring
Soul (The audio mostly)
Cat Ballou
The Matrix
Indiana Jones
The Silent Movie
Cannonball Run
A Night At The Opera
Batman & Robin
Scott Pilgrim
The Day After Tomorrow
Scooby Doo
Thank God It's Friday
Edward Scissorhands
The Fearless Vampire Killers
Mars Attacks
The Simpsons Movie

Mondo Kane is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.