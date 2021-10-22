DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Great movies that only you know about in your circles?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Great movies that only you know about in your circles?

   
Old 10-22-21, 06:37 PM
  #1  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 44,408
Received 336 Likes on 297 Posts
Great movies that only you know about in your circles?
Im talking movies that if you told anyone you know, the title, typically, most wont know. like family, SO, most others you interact with. The very tiny, great gems you love, but most never heard. Of course, we know them, but people you know dont usually.

The Station Agent
Moon
In Bruges
The Cooler

for starters
OldBoy is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Alec Baldwin accidentally kills DP with prop gun, director shot as well

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.