The Beta Test (2021, D: Cummings & McCabe) S: Virginia Newcomb, Jim Cummings, PJ McCabe

The Beta Test (2021, D: Cummings & McCabe) S: Virginia Newcomb, Jim Cummings, PJ McCabe

   
The Beta Test (2021, D: Cummings & McCabe) S: Virginia Newcomb, Jim Cummings, PJ McCabe


Opening in theaters and VOD November 5

A married Hollywood agent receives a mysterious letter for an anonymous sexual encounter and becomes ensnared in a sinister world of lying, murder and infidelity in this scintillating satire.

Directed by: Jim Cummings, PJ McCabe
Starring: Virginia Newcomb, Jim Cummings, PJ McCabe
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt11738830

Reviews from festivals are currently at 100%: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/the_beta_test
