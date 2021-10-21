The Beta Test (2021, D: Cummings & McCabe) S: Virginia Newcomb, Jim Cummings, PJ McCabe
The Beta Test (2021, D: Cummings & McCabe) S: Virginia Newcomb, Jim Cummings, PJ McCabe
Opening in theaters and VOD November 5
A married Hollywood agent receives a mysterious letter for an anonymous sexual encounter and becomes ensnared in a sinister world of lying, murder and infidelity in this scintillating satire.
Reviews from festivals are currently at 100%: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/the_beta_test
