Dune (2021, D: Villeneuve) -- S: Chalamet, Ferguson, Isaac, Brolin -- The Spoiler Reviews Thread

Quote: A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, “Dune” tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence–a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential–only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

Dune stars Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides, Zendaya as Chani, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, Dave Bautista as Glossu ‘Beast’ Rabban, Charlotte Rampling as Gaius Helen Mohiam, Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho, and Javier Bardem as Stilgar.



Synopsis:This will be in theaters starting tomorrow or on HBO Max starting at 6pm ET/3pm PTThere are rumors that this leaked online. Do not post spoilers in this thread until people have the opportunity to see it officially tomorrow whether on HBO Max or in theaters. Be courteous to your fellow movie fans here.So be warned there are possible spoilers out there.I plan to see this tomorrow at 7pm in Dolby at AMC.