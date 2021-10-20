The Trip (Netflix, 2021, D: Tommy Wirkola, S: Noomi Rapace, Aksel Hennie)
Watched this on Netflix hoping for some "Dead Snow" like comedy, action and gore, and... this movie delivers!
Synopsis:
A dysfunctional couple heads to a remote cabin to reconnect, but each has intentions to kill the other. Before they can carry out their plans, unexpected visitors arrive and they faced with a greater danger.
WARNING: Here's the trailer, no spoilers per say, but it gives away some of the funny bits. Probably better to go in blind.
