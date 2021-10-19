View Poll Results: Should Kenneth Branagh stop vomiting on Agatha Christie's work?
Hell yes !
50.00%
No, I'm sad to say I liked his rendition of Murder on the Orient Express
0
0%
Who's Kenneth Branagh?
0
0%
Who's Agatha Christie?
0
0%
Who cares about your dumb question?
50.00%
Voters: 2. You may not vote on this poll
Kenneth Branagh vs Agatha Christie
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 18,618
Received 877 Likes on 608 Posts
Re: Kenneth Branagh vs Agatha Christie
In a fistfight? Definitely Agatha.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off