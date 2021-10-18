Needle in a Timestack (2021, W/D: John Ridley) -- S: Leslie Odom Jr, Cynthia Erivo -- Time travel drama
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 66,423
Received 1,174 Likes on 875 Posts
Needle in a Timestack (2021, W/D: John Ridley) -- S: Leslie Odom Jr, Cynthia Erivo -- Time travel drama
If love is in the form of a circle, what lines would you cross to be with your soulmate? In this gripping, near-future love story directed by Oscar® winner John Ridley, Nick and Janine (Oscar® nominees Leslie Odom, Jr. and Cynthia Erivo) live in marital bliss, until Janine’s ex-husband (Orlando Bloom) warps time to try to tear them apart using Nick’s college girlfriend (Frieda Pinto). As Nick’s memories and reality disappear, he must decide what he’s willing to sacrifice in order to hold onto — or let go of — everything he loves. Can love endure in a future where time is fluid, and all of life may be just an illusion?
This came out on Friday in limited theaters and on demand.
https://www.vudu.com/content/movies/...estack/1905743
It's a $10 purchase or $6 rental at Vudu.
It has a solid director and good cast, but reviews aren't good though. It's from the director of 12 Years a Slave and the 2 stars of Harriet from 2 years ago. I do like time travel movies, so maybe I will rent it.
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/needle_in_a_timestack
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off