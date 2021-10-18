DVD Talk Forum

Needle in a Timestack (2021, W/D: John Ridley) -- S: Leslie Odom Jr, Cynthia Erivo -- Time travel drama

Needle in a Timestack (2021, W/D: John Ridley) -- S: Leslie Odom Jr, Cynthia Erivo -- Time travel drama







If love is in the form of a circle, what lines would you cross to be with your soulmate? In this gripping, near-future love story directed by Oscar® winner John Ridley, Nick and Janine (Oscar® nominees Leslie Odom, Jr. and Cynthia Erivo) live in marital bliss, until Janine’s ex-husband (Orlando Bloom) warps time to try to tear them apart using Nick’s college girlfriend (Frieda Pinto). As Nick’s memories and reality disappear, he must decide what he’s willing to sacrifice in order to hold onto — or let go of — everything he loves. Can love endure in a future where time is fluid, and all of life may be just an illusion?



This came out on Friday in limited theaters and on demand.

https://www.vudu.com/content/movies/...estack/1905743

It's a $10 purchase or $6 rental at Vudu.

It has a solid director and good cast, but reviews aren't good though. It's from the director of 12 Years a Slave and the 2 stars of Harriet from 2 years ago. I do like time travel movies, so maybe I will rent it.

https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/needle_in_a_timestack

